Blow for Arsenal as Conte tipped to reject Arsenal like he did Spurs

Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Antonio Conte would turn down a move to Arsenal similarly to how he rejected Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian boss has been linked with Mikel Arteta’s job, with the Spaniard coming under pressure after a rough start to the new campaign, and Conte was recently claimed to have made a pre-agreement with the club, reports that were quickly quashed.

Di Marzio has now moved to claim that he would not be interested in such a move, with the current Serie A champion only wanting to take over a title challenging side.

‘He would only accept a winning project,’ Gianluca Di Marzio told Sky Sports. ‘So I don’t think he would accept Arsenal and that is why he said no to Tottenham.

‘I think he would only accept if say Manchester United called.’

I don’t believe our club are looking at bringing in a new manager any time soon, but I would hope that Conte would be top of our wishlist, as he has shown on a number of occasions that he knows the winning formula with various different sides, including in the Premier League with rivals Chelsea.

