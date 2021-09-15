Blow for Arsenal as Conte tipped to reject Arsenal like he did Spurs

Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Antonio Conte would turn down a move to Arsenal similarly to how he rejected Tottenham Hotspur.
The Italian boss has been linked with Mikel Arteta’s job, with the Spaniard coming under pressure after a rough start to the new campaign, and Conte was recently claimed to have made a pre-agreement with the club, reports that were quickly quashed.
Di Marzio has now moved to claim that he would not be interested in such a move, with the current Serie A champion only wanting to take over a title challenging side.
‘He would only accept a winning project,’ Gianluca Di Marzio told Sky Sports. ‘So I don’t think he would accept Arsenal and that is why he said no to Tottenham.
‘I think he would only accept if say Manchester United called.’
🗣"He would only accept a winning project. So I don't think he would accept Arsenal and that is why he said no to Tottenham. I think he would only accept if say Manchester United called." @DiMarzio answers whether Antonio Conte could make a return to the Premier League soon. pic.twitter.com/ZVMAfFof6u
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 15, 2021
I don’t believe our club are looking at bringing in a new manager any time soon, but I would hope that Conte would be top of our wishlist, as he has shown on a number of occasions that he knows the winning formula with various different sides, including in the Premier League with rivals Chelsea.
Patrick
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
👏🏿😂😂😂😂👏🏿
Arsenal are no more a big name club
It has been a long time since they last won the epl.
They have been overtaken by thd like of even Wezt ham and Everton.
So not surprising Conte has shown no interest
Arsenal are going through a difficult time but remain one of the great teams in world football.
I don’t get why Conte should be on our wishlist at this point. We have a good manager in place.
If he leaves there are other good managers out there.
This fixation some have with Conte is unhelpful and unhealthy.