Blow for Arsenal as coveted target signs new deal in Germany

Christopher Nkunku has signed a new deal with current club RB Leipzig, ending speculation surrounding his signature with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal linked.

The French international enjoyed an amazing season in Germany with more than a goal contribution per 90 minutes in both the Champions League and Bundesliga, ending the term with 35 goals and 19 assists in his 50 outings in all competitions.

His outrageously impressive year hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with a number of top clubs around Europe having been linked with his signature, but he has now seemingly put an end to that speculation by agreeing a new deal with his current side.

I can’t say that I’m happy to understand that we aren’t going to land Nkunku, but I am certainly happy that a player we would have been lucky to persuade to come to the Emirates is now extremely unlikely to be set to line up against us in the Premier League.

This new contract doesn’t mean that his long-term future is sewn up however, with previous reports having hinted that he could push for a release clause before signing, and it remains to be seen if such a detail was added to his new deal.

With any luck, his new release clause will come into effect in 12 months time after we have secured a return to the Champions League, and we will succeed in persuading him to join our new revolution in north London.

