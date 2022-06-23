Blow for Arsenal as coveted target signs new deal in Germany

Christopher Nkunku has signed a new deal with current club RB Leipzig, ending speculation surrounding his signature with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal linked.
The French international enjoyed an amazing season in Germany with more than a goal contribution per 90 minutes in both the Champions League and Bundesliga, ending the term with 35 goals and 19 assists in his 50 outings in all competitions.
His outrageously impressive year hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with a number of top clubs around Europe having been linked with his signature, but he has now seemingly put an end to that speculation by agreeing a new deal with his current side.
I can’t say that I’m happy to understand that we aren’t going to land Nkunku, but I am certainly happy that a player we would have been lucky to persuade to come to the Emirates is now extremely unlikely to be set to line up against us in the Premier League.
This new contract doesn’t mean that his long-term future is sewn up however, with previous reports having hinted that he could push for a release clause before signing, and it remains to be seen if such a detail was added to his new deal.
With any luck, his new release clause will come into effect in 12 months time after we have secured a return to the Champions League, and we will succeed in persuading him to join our new revolution in north London.
Patrick
as far as I’m concerned this re-up happened some time ago, when it became glaringly obvious to Leipzig that some bigger clubs were going to be sniffing around…they wanted to protect their own interest by including a much higher “trigger” clause, so that if he got his head turned, they were going to be able to properly replenish their squad…I very much doubt that if someone came with a bid that had an 8 in front, they would refuse to have a conversation
it’s kind of the same thing we did with our thirsty wantaway former bird-flipping captain…we re-upped his contract so that his market value would natural skyrocket, as you always want to be proactive when it comes to your best and brightest assets (LOL)
might have just become official but this re-upping was being discussed, as if it were a forgone conclusion, some time ago…it seems like his release clause doesn’t kick in until next summer, which likely means he’ll be on the move should he put up similar numbers this upcoming season
I read he accepted to extend his contract but included a €60 mil release clause that kicks in next summer
PSG are so stupid. Nkunku wanted to play week in week out so they sold him 3 years ago for peanuts and now all the best clubs in the world are after him.
you should wake up from your sweet dreams if you thought Nkunku might join us. He will only join the big boys like Madrid, Barca, City, Bayern or Liverpool if he continues shining in the coming season.
he already rejected a Madrid push and re-upped with a much smaller club when there was no real impetus to do so…he might be a different kind of cat…maybe it’s not all about the Benjamins for him…wouldn’t that be nice for a change
Wouldn’t it just.
Glad he’s not lining up in the PL for another club next season though, as the article says.
We weren’t in for him. He’s not Brazilian…IJS