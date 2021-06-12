Blow for Arsenal as Euro giants plan contract talks with target

Real Madrid are claimed to be eyeing a new contract for Martin Odegaard, who has been named as Arsenal’s number on target.
The Norwegian enjoyed a successful loan spell in North London this season, joining at the end of the winter window before returning to the Bernabeu this summer.
TheAthletic claimed that the Gunners number one target for the current window was Odegaard however, with the manager overly keen on extending his time after months of impression.
A change in management in the Spanish capital is believed to have put a spanner in the works for Arsenal however, with Zinedine Zidane believed to have been partly to blame for Odegaard’s initial decision to force a loan move earlier in 2021, and he is now expected to be given a chance to star under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.
DefensaCentral now claims that with him set to be given a chance at Real, the club are now hoping to tie the Norwegian down to a new deal, having previously believed he could turn down such an offer whilst Zizou remained in charge.
Whilst a new contract for Odegaard could well be a thing, I wouldn’t say that this would completely rule out a return for him in North London, as while his long-term future could well be with Real, another loan spell where he could carry on enjoying his first-team football for next season could well work out for both sides.
Patrick
Why not! He’s a great player & should be in the Real team.
Off topic!
Without European football this year we need a 25 man squad registered, which you’d think 2 players per position & 3 extras so…
Gk
Rb
Lb
Cm
Am
These positions should be reinforced for sure!
BUT…
Why are we interested in any cb when we have
Gabriel, mari, holding, saliba & Mavarpanos or Chambers available 🤔
Things ain’t right at the Arsenal!!!
Can someone explain???
Of which only 17 can be non-homegrown but also remembering players like Saka, smith-rowe, Saliba and Martinelli are still classed under 21.
Personally think there is not too much needed. Goalkeeper and a Manager would do me.
Yes. We certainly need a manager.
Good decision but not a good ideal to let him go on a loan spell again he can learn from modric and kross from the bench while isco been sold out bcos he doesn’t want to learn from those two greatest players zizou was blindfolded from some young players hakimi, odeegard even rodrygo deserve a starter ahead of vini jr bcos he knows how to make use of the ball ahead of vini jr new manager carlo shouldn’t make the same mistake zizou make that letf the team attacking force so lazy in the history of los blancos which force the team depend only on benzema while the young ones failed to support him
Still plenty of good options about, we need a driving midfielder, Nabil Fekir would really suit us the way he plays, if Lacca is still here, they were superb together at Lyon, Lacca could be more prolific with Fekir. Fekir created lots of assists for Lacca as also scoring well.
For Christ sake someone should pls explain what we need another centreback for, when we have dinos n saliba back in the team. Instead of concentrating on reinforcing the midfield and fullbacks positions and new goalie. This vindictive arteta really has to go.
I agree, frustrating how saliba and mavro are being overlooked but strong links by reliable sources namely ornstein saying we want to sign Ben white, so if we did get him we should offer mavro a new contract then loan him back out.
When I look at tuchel handling those younger players at chelsea, it pisses me off when I see arteta man management of our younger players. These younger players blend with experience but less than 30 year old seniors should be the way forward.
Forget odegaard and go to westbrom slap down £15m for pereira. Also sign:Gk onana+ryan/romero RB Mazroui CB white(only because there are strong links) LB duig Dm Bissouma Cm neves/lokonga ST Andre silva.
Sell:xhaka-£20m bellerin-£20m guendouzi-15m eddie-£10m laca-£20m ainsley-£15m torreira-£15m Holding £25m willian-free kolansinac-£5m
Loan: mavropanos(if we sign white) Nelson mcguiness ballard willock?
Saying this I know our board are not capable of carrying this out.
03 gooner, The board are only puppets, with their strings being pulled by Snake Kroenke. They make no major financial decisions without his permission!
I hope we do not loan Odegaard. I see no point in another loan for a player we cannot, or more accurately, choose not to afford to buy outright!
Odegaard did not overmuch impress, except in two games, and in his other games looked ordinary. I think we need to BUY players, not loan the bigger names, and we could do so IF we has an owner who cared for the club instead of one who does not care.
Show us you care Kroenke. Sack Arteta!!!