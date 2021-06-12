Blow for Arsenal as Euro giants plan contract talks with target

Real Madrid are claimed to be eyeing a new contract for Martin Odegaard, who has been named as Arsenal’s number on target.

The Norwegian enjoyed a successful loan spell in North London this season, joining at the end of the winter window before returning to the Bernabeu this summer.

TheAthletic claimed that the Gunners number one target for the current window was Odegaard however, with the manager overly keen on extending his time after months of impression.

A change in management in the Spanish capital is believed to have put a spanner in the works for Arsenal however, with Zinedine Zidane believed to have been partly to blame for Odegaard’s initial decision to force a loan move earlier in 2021, and he is now expected to be given a chance to star under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

DefensaCentral now claims that with him set to be given a chance at Real, the club are now hoping to tie the Norwegian down to a new deal, having previously believed he could turn down such an offer whilst Zizou remained in charge.

Whilst a new contract for Odegaard could well be a thing, I wouldn’t say that this would completely rule out a return for him in North London, as while his long-term future could well be with Real, another loan spell where he could carry on enjoying his first-team football for next season could well work out for both sides.

Patrick