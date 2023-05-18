Blow for Arsenal as European giant enters the race for Declan Rice

Arsenal has been dealt a huge blow in their bid to sign Declan Rice as Bayern Munich has become interested in a move for the midfielder.
Rice has been Arsenal’s main transfer target for much of this season, and the midfielder also wants to join the Gunners.
However, a report via The Sun reveals Thomas Tuchel likes Rice and wants to add him to his Bayern Munich squad.
The Germans are expected to add new men to their set-up in the summer and Tuchel would be supported with all the players he needs to keep them as the top German side.
Rice now has a huge decision on his hands as he could win trophies at Bayern but will have to leave England to play for them.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Rice is an amazing player and we are not surprised that a top club like Bayern is showing interest in his signature.
We must work hard to win the race if he truly is our main target for this next campaign and it will help if he wants to stay in England.
But if he is open to leaving the Premier League, we can be sure Bayern can add him to their group ahead of us.
They can have him for that ridiculous quoted fee of 90 millions
Not sure how that is a blow ,a good solid player but one that will not win you anything ,seems we have alot of those already on the books .
You seem to be having a bad day today Dan having just read your last 4 comments on the last 4 articles. We all have bad days mate and I hope you feel a lot better tomorrow 😊
Bayern to pay 90M-plus for a plate of Rice! Not likely to happen.
Wouldn’t be surprised if this was another fake story planted by the agent to scam Arsenal. Mark my word…..Anything over 50M for Rice would be biggest scam of the transfer season.
Categorically he will not go to Bayern ! Why would Rice go to Bayern when he has lots of options to play for any of the big clubs here ? It would be completely bizarre for him to go there.
Even if Bayern offer a hire purchase price than any English club it seems extremely doubtful that he would want to leave England.