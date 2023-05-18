Blow for Arsenal as European giant enters the race for Declan Rice

Arsenal has been dealt a huge blow in their bid to sign Declan Rice as Bayern Munich has become interested in a move for the midfielder.

Rice has been Arsenal’s main transfer target for much of this season, and the midfielder also wants to join the Gunners.

However, a report via The Sun reveals Thomas Tuchel likes Rice and wants to add him to his Bayern Munich squad.

The Germans are expected to add new men to their set-up in the summer and Tuchel would be supported with all the players he needs to keep them as the top German side.

Rice now has a huge decision on his hands as he could win trophies at Bayern but will have to leave England to play for them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is an amazing player and we are not surprised that a top club like Bayern is showing interest in his signature.

We must work hard to win the race if he truly is our main target for this next campaign and it will help if he wants to stay in England.

But if he is open to leaving the Premier League, we can be sure Bayern can add him to their group ahead of us.

