Blow for Arsenal as European giants change targets

Juventus are no longer interested in a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, and will instead seek out a move to sign Gianluca Scamacca instead.

The Old Lady have been struggling for goals so far this term, scoring less than around half the Italian division at the midway stage.

While they are enjoying a winter break, Aubameyang is also on time-out, with manager Mikel Arteta having dropped him from his playing squad for each of their last five matches in all competitions, as well as having stripped him from his role as club captain.

Arsenal are now rumoured to be considering their options, with no point in paying their highest earner not to be playing a key role within the team, but they may now struggle to offload him after Juve supposedly decided to look elsewhere. La Gazzetta claims that they are now looking at Scamacca instead.

The Gunners have question marks over the futures of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette also, with both into the final season of their current contracts, and could also be in the market for a new striker in the current window also.

It remains to be seen whether the manager will have any plans to bring PEA back into the squad, but with just days before the transfer window opens, the club must be planning for both scenarios, although Lacazette has already proved in recent weeks that he is up to the job as the main option up front.

