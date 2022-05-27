Blow for Arsenal as European giants turn their attention to attacking target

Real Madrid are claimed to have turned their attention to Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, which could well interfere with our bid to bring him back to Arsenal.

The forward ranks as one the club most definitely regrets losing in 2016, with the 26 year-old having been sold to Werder Bremen for a lowly fee, before Bayern Munich moved to snap him up just 12 months later.

Since then, Gnabry has nailed down a first-team role for his country, scoring 20 goals in 31 international appearances, as well as consistently finding the net for Bayern also.

While the German giants are believed to be keen on extending his contract, he has so far appeared unwilling to agree terms, and looks set to leave the club this summer with the Bavarian side likely to want to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

The Times now claims that we are to be faced by Real Madrid in our pursuit of his signature however after they missed out on Kylian Mbappe’s signature.

I don’t think there is a single Gunner out there who wouldn’t wish to see our former academy star return this summer, and showing any level of form close to how he has been performing for both club and country in recent seasons would be a huge boost to us as we look to continue our rebuild.

Real’s supposed interest could well see his pricetag increase however, should Bayern look to create a bidding war, something that our club has looked to avoid in previous windows.

Is there any doubts about Gnabry’s ability to star in the Premier League?

Patrick

