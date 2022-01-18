Blow for Arsenal as Italian giants emerge as rivals for English talent

Inter Milan and Roma have emerged as rivals to sign Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence, a player both Arsenal and Tottenham have also been linked with.

The right-back caused all-manner of havoc when starring against the Gunners in the FA Cup third round tie, helping his side to victory over the Premier League outfit.

He has featured anywhere from the right-back role up to the right-wing, but it was his performance at right wing-back that was especially exceptional, and against an in-form side who currently occupy fourth in the Premier League table.

The Mirror’s printed edition (as cited by SempreInter) now claims that both Inter Milan and Roma have taken an interest in his signature, adding to latest reports linking both Arsenal and Tottenham with him also.

The Gunners saw first-hand how much of a handful he can be, tormenting both of our first-team left-backs in the same encounter, and I can’t help but believe he would be a great option to have in our side.

While Tomiyasu is thoroughly impressing in our side, there are question marks over his ability in the final third, while Spence could be the ideal option if we wanted to attack with more force down the right flank, or even take the game down both flanks depending on the opposition.

English players can be weary of moving abroad for some reason, which could give us the edge in a potential bid, while vying for a starting spot against Hakimi may not be a challenge that he would look forward to if joining Inter regardless.

Spence could be the latest English talent to flourish in our young and exciting side, but as with most exciting talents, we will likely have to fend off opposition for his signature.

Patrick