Blow for Arsenal as Juventus closes in on World Cup winner

Arsenal is set to fail in its pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister as the midfielder closes in on moving to Juventus.

The World Cup winner is on the radar of several European sides after his fine performances for Argentina in the competition.

Arsenal is one of several Premier League clubs that hoped he would stay in the competition and join them.

However, a report in the Daily Mail reveals he has chosen to move to Juve and the Italians now have to sort out an agreement with Brighton.

But the report adds the Italians must sell before they can make him one of their own, which opens up room for Arsenal to still land him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mac Allister was superb at the World Cup and it was clear he would leave Brighton for a bigger club, which should be us.

This news is a blow, but unless the deal is sorted, we can still hijack it and that should be our target for now.

Before Juve offloads the players they need to buy him, we could convince his entourage to choose a move to London and lay out a clear plan for his continuous development.

