Blow for Arsenal as Juventus joins the race for player the Gunners have their eye on

Arsenal is now facing competition from Juventus in their bid to sign Donny van de Beek.

The Dutchman has been on their radar for some time and Todofichajes reported last month that the Gunners aren’t given up on signing him.

The midfielder’s playing time hasn’t improved at Old Trafford and he could leave the club next year.

That should be a boost to Arsenal’s chances of signing him, but the same Todofichajes reveals that Juventus is the latest club to offer him an escape route.

The report says Juve wants new midfielders and has now placed him high on their wishlist.

Their intention is to launch a loan bid with a purchase option for him in the January transfer window.

It remains unclear if Arsenal will make a signing in the next transfer window, but the departure of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny to the African Cup of Nations might require them to bring in midfield reinforcements.

Van de Beek was in fine form at Ajax and Mikel Arteta can help him rediscover his best form, just as he did with Martin Odegaard who was struggling to play for Real Madrid previously.

Van de Beek has played just six minutes of Premier League football in this campaign.