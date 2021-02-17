Blow for Arsenal as key duo return to full training for Man City

Manchester City have welcomed both Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne back into full training this week, with Everton and Arsenal coming up in the coming days.

The Argentine has only been deemed fit enough to make five Premier League appearances so far this season, starting just two of those, and it would be typical that he looks ready to make his return ahead of our clash.

The fact of the matter is that Aguero has played more minutes against our side than any other this term, a mere 65 minutes of play, and you would imagine he could well be ready to start again come the weekend.

De Bruyne hasn’t been seen in the PL since January 20 when he helped his side to a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa, and also looks set to play a part against our side at the Emirates come Sunday.

Arsenal lost 1-0 in the reverse fixture, although we felt extremely hard done-by having seen the game, which we certainly felt like we were not only the better side, but dominant in all areas of the field.

De Bruyne missed the previous clash, but will definitely be a boost to their chances come the weekend, but we will hopefully be the team causing the most trouble from midfielder.

