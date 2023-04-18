Arsenal News Latest News

Blow for Arsenal as key player set to miss match against Man City

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to win their match against Manchester City, with one key player set to miss the game.

The Gunners must not lose that game to keep their title hopes alive and would need their key men to be fit for the fixture.

Mikel Arteta’s side has struggled in the last few games and it is not unconnected with the absence of William Saliba.

The Frenchman has been nursing an injury and the Gunners had been hopeful he would be in the team for their match against City.

However, that will likely not happen, with The Sun reporting that the early signs are that he would miss the game.

It reveals he will not recover in time to play a key role in the fixture and the club expects him to return after it.

We have missed Saliba in our last few games, with Rob Holding looking less assured when he is in the team in place of the Frenchman.

Hopefully, the Englishman will do better in the City game, but the best scenario is to have Saliba back for the match because he is a trusted performer.

