Blow for Arsenal as key summer target has already agreed to join a new club

Julian Alvarez has reportedly emerged as one of Arsenal’s leading attacking targets ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Gunners continuing to search for further firepower despite their impressive season.

The Argentine forward has been in outstanding form for some time and remains one of the most highly regarded attackers in European football. Arsenal have tracked Alvarez for several years and were previously interested in signing him during his time in the Premier League with Manchester City.

City ultimately decided to sell the forward to Atletico Madrid, where he has continued to impress with a series of strong performances in Spain. His displays have once again attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with several sides monitoring his situation closely.

Arsenal are believed to view Alvarez as a player capable of taking their attack to an even higher level. The club reportedly remain convinced that his versatility, movement, and finishing ability would make him an ideal addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

PSG Enter Race For Alvarez

Despite Arsenal’s long-standing interest, the club may now face serious competition for the striker’s signature. Barcelona had also been linked with Alvarez, creating the possibility of a major transfer battle during the summer window.

However, developments in recent days suggestPSG may have moved ahead of their rivals in the race to sign the Argentine international. The French champions are understood to have accelerated their pursuit of the attacker as they continue strengthening their squad for the future.

Alvarez’s continued success at Atletico Madrid has only increased his value and importance within the transfer market, making any potential deal highly significant for the clubs involved.

Arsenal Suffer Potential Transfer Blow

According to Cope, Alvarez has now agreed to join PSG, with the Ligue 1 side expected to complete the transfer once the season concludes.

The report claims PSG only recently entered the race for the forward but has already managed to move ahead of both Arsenal and Barcelona in negotiations. Their swift progress has reportedly placed them in a strong position to secure the deal before the summer officially begins.

Despite the latest developments, Arsenal are still likely to continue monitoring the situation closely until any transfer is formally completed. Until Alvarez is officially announced as a PSG player, speculation surrounding his future is expected to continue.

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