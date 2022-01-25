Arsenal’s Dusan Vlahovic chase appears to be all-but over as Juventus close in on our target, with Fiorentina believed to have lined up his replacement.

The fact that La Viola have made an offer so sign Basel striker Arthur Cabral would have been exciting news in recent days, but unfortunately we now appear to be a back-thought in regards to the future of the Serbian.

Fiorentina have submitted an opening bid to Basel in order to sign Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral. €14m guaranteed plus €2m bonuses. 🇧🇷 #Fiorentina Arthur Cabral is the main option for Fiorentina in case Dusan Vlahović deal with Juventus will be completed in the coming hours. pic.twitter.com/emgfpis5QA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2022

Juventus and Fiorentina will be in direct contact today for Vlahović deal. Juve are ready to submit an official bid in order to sign Dusan immediately. Talks progressing. 🇷🇸 #Vlahovic Álvaro Morata hopes for Barcelona move – but it also depends on 'masa salarial' and on Atléti. pic.twitter.com/v0LBzJVUoX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2022

The Old Lady now appear destined to land their man, with updates over the last few days appearing to have picked up pace in regards to a move to Turin, while the Gunners now appear to be eyeing alternative deals.

While we appeared to have made his signing a priority, the deal has appeared less and less likely as the window has ran on, and we now have just a week remaining to find an alternative.

Patrick

