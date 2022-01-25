Arsenal’s Dusan Vlahovic chase appears to be all-but over as Juventus close in on our target, with Fiorentina believed to have lined up his replacement.
The fact that La Viola have made an offer so sign Basel striker Arthur Cabral would have been exciting news in recent days, but unfortunately we now appear to be a back-thought in regards to the future of the Serbian.
Fiorentina have submitted an opening bid to Basel in order to sign Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral. €14m guaranteed plus €2m bonuses. 🇧🇷 #Fiorentina
Arthur Cabral is the main option for Fiorentina in case Dusan Vlahović deal with Juventus will be completed in the coming hours. pic.twitter.com/emgfpis5QA
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2022
Juventus and Fiorentina will be in direct contact today for Vlahović deal. Juve are ready to submit an official bid in order to sign Dusan immediately. Talks progressing. 🇷🇸 #Vlahovic
Álvaro Morata hopes for Barcelona move – but it also depends on 'masa salarial' and on Atléti. pic.twitter.com/v0LBzJVUoX
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2022
The Old Lady now appear destined to land their man, with updates over the last few days appearing to have picked up pace in regards to a move to Turin, while the Gunners now appear to be eyeing alternative deals.
While we appeared to have made his signing a priority, the deal has appeared less and less likely as the window has ran on, and we now have just a week remaining to find an alternative.
Patrick
Arsenal 0-0 Burnley Arteta Post Match Press Conference – “We didn’t have the quality”
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Muppet…😂😂😂😂
Come on folks this idiot was never coming to Arsenal..
Shock horror! 😱 Last summer it was Locotelli, then this window Vlahovic. Who do we all think will be linked heavily to us this coming summer only to move to Juve near the end of that window?
at least eddie has signed a new contract 350000 a week LOL
Wasted 3 weeks of transfer window on a player and agent who were never interested in moving to Arsenal.
There are already handwritings on the wall for everyone to see that this guy is never interested in coming to Arsenal; Guess the only ones who couldn’t see the writing is Edu and Arteta (Clowns).
Wasted a whole month chasing the wind.
Cabral Was so cheap, no risk involved, Zakaria, Sanchez and Wind are cheap options and better than Arthur.
Our darling club is the hands of Amateurs
So pathetic!!!
We should agree deal for Arthur, and pull out the deal on the last hour of the window.
🙄🙄🙄🙄
I said it from the beginning that this was another Locatelli loading. We should have abandoned this once we sensed the negative vibes. Juventus making a fool of us a second time!
If you ask me, this crazy desperation for a striker in this window is not necessary. With good coaching, better man-management and footballing tactics, we can achieve our primary target of top 4 with the players we have, including Auba. We can then take our time and chances in the market during the summer window.
Even if you bring in a player now, there’s no guarantee he will hit the ground running. The Premiership is not an easy league adapt into.
@CorporateMan
Exactly. We were being played as suckers from day one. Edu and Mikel blindly chased this muppet and now whoever we go for is going to cost us double as much, just because we showed how desperate we really are…