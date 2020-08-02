Blow for Arsenal as key target reveals contact with former side

Arsenal may be set for disappointment in their pursuit of Dani Ceballos this summer, after he revealed contact with Real Betis who are hoping for a reunion.

The midfielder has been a regular in our first-team throughout the campaign when fit, impressing under both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

Ceballos has reiterated a number of times that he wishes to play first-team football next season, something that his current club may not be able to offer him.

Arsenal are known to be keen to extend his stay at the Emirates beyond his current loan deal, having played a key role in lifting the FA Cup this season, but we may now be set to lose out to Betis.

The soon-to-be 24 year-old has confirmed that he will talk with Real Madrid to find out if he could be a first-team player next term, otherwise he wants to play elsewhere.

‘I spoke to Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez [Madrid’s CEO] and we will speak again after Madrid’s game with Manchester City to clarify my future,’ Ceballos told El Larguero (via The Metro).

‘I want to play 35 games [next season] at least.

‘I am one of those who say that when you are happy, you develop your game.

‘Right now I am happy, but it is time to rest at home with my family, with my girlfriend, who has not seen them for a long time, I have been alone in London for five or six months, so now it is time to be with them and reflect on the future.

‘Compared to any club in the world, Real Madrid is the best, we must wait to see if they come back against Manchester City and we will address my future after that.

‘Right now I’m enjoying it, I don’t think about whether I can play for Real Madrid, Arsenal or another club. Now it’s time to disconnect, you have to be calm and think well with the family.’

The midfielder moved onto reveal that he has been in contact with his former side who he holds great affection for, who are believed to also be interested in his loan signing for the new campaign.

‘I have great affection for Betis, for all those who work for the club, who know the love I have for them and have been in contact with me throughout the season,’ said the midfielder.

‘Betis means a lot to me.’

Will Arsenal now miss out on the potential signing of Ceballos this summer?

Patrick