Blow for Arsenal as La Liga defender has no plans to join them

Arsenal has been interested in Eric Garcia, but the defender has handed them a transfer blow as he seeks to remain at Barcelona.

Garcia worked with Mikel Arteta when he was at Manchester City before returning to Barca and the Gunners gaffer would love to work with him again.

Arsenal is making serious progress with the Spaniard as their manager and wants to add new men to the group at the Emirates.

Garcia has been identified as a player that can make the squad stronger and hasn’t been playing as much as he would like in Catalonia.

Regardless, a report on Sport reveals the centre-back has no intention of leaving Barca.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Garcia is still just 22 despite spending time at City and Barca and he is at the perfect age to do well for Arsenal if he makes this move.

However, he would have considered his chances at the Emirates and wondered if he could compete against the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes to earn a starting spot.

That will be tough and it will make no sense for the centre-back to leave Barcelona only to sit on the bench at the Emirates.