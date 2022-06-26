Blow for Arsenal as long-term target eyes Chelsea move

Arsenal have been courting Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling for some time now, but he is now believed to be keen on a switch to Chelsea instead.

The forward has been continually linked with our club since the arrival of Mikel Arteta as coach, with the pair claimed to have a strong working relationship from their time together at the Etihad.

While we are believed to have monitored his situation for some time, and with his place in the City first-team under question since the arrival of Jack Grealish 12 months ago followed by Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez this summer, this could well be time for him to move on.

We appear to be favouring a move for both Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha at present, but should either of those fall through we could well have been upping our interest in the former QPR and Liverpool star, but the window to sign him could be slimming with Chelsea now believed to be on his radar.

ESPN claims that not only is Thomas Tuchel keen on his signature, but that the player is now keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, which could well mean an end to our hopes of bringing him to the Emirates this summer.

Sterling is exactly the type of player that we need this summer. A versatile and experienced forward who can play anywhere across the front four roles, and someone who will guarantee you goals. While he has been utilised as a CF under Pep Guardiola in recent seasons, I think we would get the best out of him out wide, whilst he would also have been able to help our younger wingers learn from him in the process.

Him going to Chelsea makes complete sense however, as he is too good not to be playing Champions League football, but that won’t ease my disappointment should he join our London rivals.

Should Raheem be above either Jesus or Raphinha on our wishlist?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Just Arsenal Show discusses the future of Lokonga, Tavares and others