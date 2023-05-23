Blow for Arsenal as Man City now prepared to meet Gundogan demands

Arsenal has been handed a transfer blow in their bid to sign Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan at the end of this season.

The German has been in superb form in the last few weeks, which has been pivotal in City remaining in line to win a treble.

The German is one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League and City has been pushing to get him on a new deal.

As he hesitated to sign on the dotted lines, that encouraged Arsenal to pursue an interest in his signature.

However, The Sun reports City is now prepared to do whatever it takes to keep him and they will accept the German’s demands to keep him in their squad for another season.

Gundogan would be a superb signing for us and there is no doubt about the impact he could have made at the Emirates.

His former teammates, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, nearly made us champions in this campaign and we expect him to have a similar impact in our shirt.

However, if City is prepared to meet his demands, it would be hard for us to convince him to join us because he would prefer to stay with the champions.

