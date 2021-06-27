Blow for Arsenal as Man United set to turn attentions to midfielder

Manchester United are claimed to be eyeing Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and are set to turn their attention to him after they get Jadon Sancho’s deal over the line.

The 18 year-old is already a full France international, having made his debut in September of last year, but was overlooked for the current Euro 2020 squad.

Camavinga holds a number of records however, being the youngest ever professional for Rennes, and youngest player to debut for their side also. He is also the youngest player to be called up for the France senior side, youngest player to start a match for his country, and youngest goalscorer, having scored in the 7-1 win over Ukraine back in October during his full debut.

The midfielder’s talent is certainly no secret around the globe any longer, and he is widely ranked amongst the most exciting youngsters in world football, as highlighted by his fifth place in the Golden Boy award for 2020, beating a large number of older rivals in the rankings.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new midfielder to add to their squad, with Dani Ceballos having returned to Real Madrid after a second season on loan, while Granit Xhaka is strongly linked with an exit also.

We could well struggle to land Camavinga however with Man United expecting to make their own move, with the DailyMail claiming he could be next on their shopping list after they seal a deal to bring Sancho in from Borussia Dortmund.

Patrick