Blow for Arsenal as manager claims club are ‘counting on’ target for the future

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Justin Kluivert from Roma this summer, but his manager may well have just poured water on that speculation.

The Gazzetta Dello Sport had claimed that we had opened discussions with the Giallorossi over a deal for the winger, with both teams keen on a swap deal of sorts including Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction.

Both players are under the same agent in Mino Raiola, and this may well be part of the reason why the gossip has continued, while latest reports claimed were ready to pay the fee needed to land Patrick Kluivert’s son Justin.

The Roma manager has played down an exit for his exciting prospect however, by claiming he is ‘counting on’ him for the future.

‘They’re different,’ Fonseca told Publico.pt when asked to compare Kluivert to his father Patrick.

‘His father was a great player, a great striker. Justin has what it takes to be as good as him.

‘He’s one of the young players that Roma are counting on for the future.’

We have heard a number of times how Mkhitaryan is keen to extend his stay in the Italian capital, having played there throughout the term after joining on a season-long loan last summer, but it remains to be seen whether Roma are willing to meet the asking price of Mkhi, which is why a swap deal has been mooted.

Could the club sell Kluivert against their manager’s wishes? Could Mkhi still end up back at Arsenal next season?

