Blow for Arsenal as manager insists club’s strong stance – ‘We don’t have to sell’

Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Leicester City have no intention to sell their best players, striking a blow to Arsenal who had hoped to strike a deal to sign James Maddison this summer.

The Gunners are believed to be in the hunt to sign a new number 10 this summer, with Martin Odegaard having returned to Real Madrid at the end of his loan term this summer, with Emile Smith Rowe the club’s only solid option for the role at present.

Maddison and Odegaard are two believed to be high on our wishlist, but it may be tougher than expected to sign the former following manager Rodgers comments, insisting that his club has no need to sell their assets this summer.

“In conversations with the club, we don’t have to sell. That’s something that’s been made clear,” Rodgers said after full-time of their latest draw with Queens Park Rangers(via Football.London), a match missed by James after the birth of his child.

“The players want to stay. It’s a really exciting time at the club.

“There’s lots of gossip and speculation around but I’m loving working with the guys here, they love being here, and we certainly have no need to sell. So I would suspect we’re looking to keep our best players.”

Arsenal do appear to be serious about improving the first-team this summer, but whether the budget can stretch to bring in both Maddison as well as a top striker is yet to be seen. We also appear to be struggling to offload the players we would have liked, forcing our hand a little bit, so I’m thinking that our interest in Leicester’s number 10 will go on the back-burner for the time being.

Should Maddison’s signing be made a priority? What would be a fair price for the creative spark?

Patrick