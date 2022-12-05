Blow for Arsenal as manager tells club not to sell their target in January

Arsenal has been dealt a major blow in their bid to sign Marco Asensio as Carlo Ancelotti asks Real Madrid not to sell him in January.

The attacker has entered the final year of his current deal at the Spanish club and has been in talks with them over a new one.

However, they haven’t made much progress so far and it seemed he was on his way out of the club, which served as an encouragement to Arsenal and his other suitors.

Reports even suggested that Mikel Arteta had requested Arsenal signs him in the January transfer window for a fee.

However, a report on Defensa Central claims Ancellotti does not want to lose the Spaniard even though he is not a regular starter for them now.

The Italian gaffer has advised the club to keep him in Madrid at least until the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio is one of the top players we can add to our squad and signing him for a cheap fee in January will be a solid piece of business.

However, if we allowed him to become free in the summer, more suitors will want to add him to their squad, which makes a January move the perfect idea.

Madrid is a top club who do not have to sell to stay alive, so they are likely to keep him until the end of the season.