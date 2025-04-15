Blow for Arsenal as midfielder is ruled out of game against Real Madrid

Arsenal have been dealt a fitness setback ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid, scheduled to take place tomorrow in Spain.

The Gunners travel to the Spanish capital in a strong position, having secured a commanding 3-0 victory in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium. That result has given them a significant advantage as they aim to progress to the semi-finals of the competition and continue their push for European success this season.

Despite their midweek triumph, Arsenal appeared distracted during their recent Premier League fixture against Brentford. With their attention seemingly focused on the upcoming Champions League clash, they were unable to secure a win at the weekend, a result that has frustrated supporters, who are now demanding a more composed and clinical performance against Real Madrid.

However, in the build-up to this high-stakes encounter, the club have received unwelcome news regarding the fitness of midfielder Jorginho. According to the Daily Mail, the Brazilian is expected to miss the match after failing to recover from a discomfort sustained during the game against Brentford.

Jorginho, though not always a first-choice starter, remains one of the most experienced players in Arsenal’s squad. His composure, tactical awareness, and leadership on the pitch are widely valued by both teammates and coaching staff. Given the magnitude of the occasion, his absence could be felt, particularly in managing the tempo and maintaining discipline in midfield.

The 33-year-old has often been used strategically by Mikel Arteta, particularly in the latter stages of matches where control and game management are essential. His potential presence in the second half would have offered a reliable option to help close out the fixture. With his unavailability confirmed, Arsenal will now need to rely on other squad members to step up in his absence.

While the Gunners remain in a strong position, progressing to the semi-finals without one of their most seasoned professionals adds an extra layer of challenge. The team will need to show both resilience and tactical discipline to ensure that their first-leg advantage is not squandered in Madrid.