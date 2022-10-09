Blow for Arsenal as midfielder target opts to fight for his future

Arsenal had been claimed to be keen to re-enter the race to sign Manuel Locatelli in January, but latest reports insist that he has no intention in quitting current club Juventus.

We failed with an attempt to sign the midfielder from Sassuolo, only for the player to make his intentions clear before agreeing terms on a move to the Old Lady instead.

That move hasn’t been working out of late however, with him currently struggling to nail down a regular starting role in the side, and with Paul Pogba’s upcoming return from injury surely to further his woes.

TeamTalk cites CalcioMercato in claiming that his intention is to continue and fight for his place in Turin beyond the January window however, dampening any hopes of his signing come the new year.

I’m not completely convinced that Locatelli would be the ideal signing, and believe that one of Youri Tielemans or Douglas Luiz would be a better fit personally.

Where does Loca rank in your estimations?

Patrick

