Blow for Arsenal as one of their targets agrees a contract extension

Arsenal has been keen to bring Ismael Bennacer back to the club as he continues to shine as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A.

The Algerian was on the books of the Gunners until 2017 when he left the club for Empoli in search of regular first-team action.

He has since achieved his goals and is one of the finest players in his position in Europe at the moment, which has seen clubs become interested in moving for him.

His current deal expires in the summer and Milan has been struggling to get his commitment on a long-term basis.

This encouraged Arsenal and other clubs to nurture their interest in him.

However, a report on The Sun reveals the Gunners are set to suffer a setback in their pursuit of his signature because the midfielder has agreed to the terms of a new deal with Milan.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need new midfielders and Bennacer has been superb in the last few seasons, making him an ideal player to sign.

However, Milan is a nice city and he enjoys regular game time, which could be the reason he agreed to extend his deal with them.

We need to work on other targets now and ensure we bolster that spot this month or in the summer.

