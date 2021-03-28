Blow for Arsenal as PL rivals eye midfielder

Liverpool and Chelsea are believed to be eyeing a deal to sign Martin Odegaard this summer, which will come as a blow to Arsenal’s chances of securing his permanent stay.

The Norwegian international move to North London in January on loan and made an immediate impact. Odegaard stamped his authority on the attacking midfielder role and has been earning huge praise for his performances.

His impressive showing is claimed to be distancing himself from a potential stay at the Emirates claims the Daily Star, with his pricetag increasing and interest growing in his permanent signature.

The Gunners didn’t agree a future fee with Real Madrid when taking the 22 year-old in on loan, and the report believes that he may well have added £20 Million to his asking price since joining, and the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be monitoring the situation.

Odegaard is believed to be keen on returning to Real Madrid however to fight for a first-team role, but Zinedine Zidane is touted as a possible stumbling block after overlooking him for the opening months of the current season, and he could well be open to a permanent move in the coming window.

Do we think Arsenal could be his next permanent club? Does he appear happy in North London?

Patrick