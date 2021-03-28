Blow for Arsenal as PL rivals eye midfielder

Liverpool and Chelsea are believed to be eyeing a deal to sign Martin Odegaard this summer, which will come as a blow to Arsenal’s chances of securing his permanent stay.
The Norwegian international move to North London in January on loan and made an immediate impact. Odegaard stamped his authority on the attacking midfielder role and has been earning huge praise for his performances.
His impressive showing is claimed to be distancing himself from a potential stay at the Emirates claims the Daily Star, with his pricetag increasing and interest growing in his permanent signature.
The Gunners didn’t agree a future fee with Real Madrid when taking the 22 year-old in on loan, and the report believes that he may well have added £20 Million to his asking price since joining, and the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be monitoring the situation.
Odegaard is believed to be keen on returning to Real Madrid however to fight for a first-team role, but Zinedine Zidane is touted as a possible stumbling block after overlooking him for the opening months of the current season, and he could well be open to a permanent move in the coming window.
Do we think Arsenal could be his next permanent club? Does he appear happy in North London?
Patrick
Bloody hell 3 good games and hes turned into prime messi ,but over the top IMO ,yes he’s played well but we have had loads of similar players like him over the years ,he’s not a superstar and won’t be one in the future,good squad player but nothing spectacular.
At 22 he should have already established himself somewhere ,there a reason he’s moved about so much ,if Arsenal forked out more than 20 million for him someone would need sacking .
If EVER I agree with you on ALMOST anything DAN I will have great cause to worry. On one point though, your “more than 20 mill” comment, you may well be right, because I cannot see our club paying even £20 million in cash for anyone in the near future. Those days are long gone IMO.
But I do belive we WILL be TRYING to land Odegaard in some way, possibly extending his loan or perhaps a swap or mixture of complicated negotiations and we will be far from alone, world wide, in having to do this, thanks to Covid.
We should wait until he has a bad game and bench him for the rest of the season because it looks like real will sell him to our rivals if the price is right, it is a mistake to get loan players without option to buy with agreed price, we should learn from this, just think we develop him and Chelsea buys him EPL hardened