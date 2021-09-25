Blow for Arsenal as potential Leno replacement claims ’15 clubs’ eyeing his signature

Andre Onana has claimed that there are 15 clubs looking to sign him next summer, with Arsenal believed to be amongst those.

The Gunners were strongly linked with the Cameroon international’s signature in the summer, before talk of Bernd Leno’s potential exit went quiet.

He could potentially have been a summer target had his playing ban been lifted, as he is currently unavailable to play until November after Furosemide was found in his system, a ban which was initially until February before being reduced on appeal, and we eventually moved to bring in Aaron Ramdsale.

The uncertainty around Leno’s future remains however, and there is plenty of talk that we could be willing to cash-in on his signature.

Onana may be difficult to acquire however, with him admitted that he is still open to further contract talks with his current club Ajax, as well as stating that he has 15 clubs chasing him also.

“In 2019 I extended my contract until the summer of 2022 and after the Champions League semi-final I said I was open to an even longer contract,” he told De Telegraaf.

“[Ajax chief executive] Edwin van der Sar and [director of football] Marc Overmars decided not to go into that, because that transfer period or the summer after that would be time for me to take a new step.

“After the start of the corona pandemic and because of my suspension, the club still wanted to meet. I understood that. My agent Albert Botines then had six or seven conversations and he felt we were close to an agreement.

“But at a certain point it was take it or leave it for Ajax . The club has pulled the plug. Look it up on the internet: we were open to further discussions. We haven’t heard anything from Ajax since then.”

He added: “There are fifteen clubs that want me on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. Rumors that I already have an agreement with another club are not true.

“Isn’t it logical that I first offer Ajax the chance to start the conversation? Albert Botines will soon be coming to Amsterdam and then I’ll hear about it. I just want to focus on my return. But anything is possible. Let Ajax and my agent quickly sit down and see what happens.”

Seems like a strange situation has evolved in the Netherlands, with some possible mixed communications between the club and player, but our hopes of landing him could well be slim if we are one of 15 clubs ready to make an offer.

