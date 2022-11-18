Blow for Arsenal as Premier League club closes in on keeping their target

Arsenal has pursued an interest in Youri Tielemans for a long time and they hope to land him as a free agent in the summer.

The midfielder will be out of contract at Leicester City then and it seemed likely a club will land him for free.

Arsenal pursued Douglas Luiz on the last day of the last transfer window, but the Brazilian has signed a new Aston Villa contract, leaving them with no choice but to target another midfielder.

Tielemans has been on their wishlist for a long time and now it seems he will not join them after all.

A report on The Sun says the Foxes are pushing to keep him at the King Power Stadium and they are increasingly confident he will sign a new deal.

The Belgian is still undecided, but Leicester is applying pressure to get a commitment from him and they are getting encouragement.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans is one of the finest midfielders in the EPL and he has the experience that will help our bid to become a better team.

He has other suitors and the lure of remaining at Leicester might be genuinely strong.

We need to act fast to get him to commit to joining us instead of signing a new Foxes deal.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Mikel Arteta discuss the World Cup, Odegaard, the long break and the top of the League!……

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids