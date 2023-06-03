Blow for Arsenal as Premier League midfielder more likely to move to Spain

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City on a free transfer have suffered a setback.

The German midfielder’s contract is nearing its expiration, allowing him to engage in discussions with other clubs.

Initially, Arsenal had expressed optimism about securing Gundogan’s services, hoping to continue the trend of players moving from the Premier League champions to the Emirates Stadium.

However, according to a report from Sport, Gundogan has decided against joining another Premier League club and intends to conclude his career in England following the Champions League final.

This development poses a challenge for Arsenal in their pursuit of Gundogan, as the report suggests that Barcelona has now emerged as the leading candidate to sign the midfielder.

While nothing is confirmed at this stage, Barcelona appears to have taken the front seat in the race for Gundogan’s signature, potentially leaving Arsenal with a diminished chance of securing his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gundogan is in the form of his life now and the German will bring much experience and expertise to the Emirates if he joins us.

However, we cannot force him to make the move to the club and it truly is hard to leave City for Arsenal when you have won everything at the Etihad.

As long as he has not signed for the Catalans yet, we can continue trying to see if he would accept our offer eventually.

