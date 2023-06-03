Blow for Arsenal as Premier League midfielder more likely to move to Spain

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City on a free transfer have suffered a setback.
The German midfielder’s contract is nearing its expiration, allowing him to engage in discussions with other clubs.
Initially, Arsenal had expressed optimism about securing Gundogan’s services, hoping to continue the trend of players moving from the Premier League champions to the Emirates Stadium.
However, according to a report from Sport, Gundogan has decided against joining another Premier League club and intends to conclude his career in England following the Champions League final.
This development poses a challenge for Arsenal in their pursuit of Gundogan, as the report suggests that Barcelona has now emerged as the leading candidate to sign the midfielder.
While nothing is confirmed at this stage, Barcelona appears to have taken the front seat in the race for Gundogan’s signature, potentially leaving Arsenal with a diminished chance of securing his services.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Gundogan is in the form of his life now and the German will bring much experience and expertise to the Emirates if he joins us.
However, we cannot force him to make the move to the club and it truly is hard to leave City for Arsenal when you have won everything at the Etihad.
As long as he has not signed for the Catalans yet, we can continue trying to see if he would accept our offer eventually.
Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
No dice
He would have been perfect to continue moulding the youngsters should Xhaka departs .
G – The guy has just scored two goals in the Final. He will stay at City. Is it still raining there, it’s a lovely bright warm sunny day here.
Quality player playing under pep ,would he still be as good under Arteta?
Doubtful IMO .
He will be looking for a last payday ,Arteta should look elsewhere.
As much as the gaffer and I would want him here , just don’t see it happening.
The sun just beginning to come out still heavily overcast in some areas, hitting the road the minute the final finish