Blow for Arsenal as PSG joins race for Serie A attacker

Arsenal has been handed a major blow in their bid to add Victor Osimhen to their squad at the end of this season.

The striker has been one of the hottest players in Europe this campaign and looks set to fire Napoli to their first league title in decades.

The Nigerian is on the shortlist of a number of Premier League clubs, with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United rivalling the Gunners.

However, a report via The Sun reveals the Premier League sides are just some of the clubs keen to add him to their squad.

It adds that the PSG has now joined the race for the former Lille man.

The French club’s director Luis Campos worked at Lille when Osimhen was there and could help PSG add the Nigerian to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world now and should do well if he moves to the Emirates.

We need an out-and-out frontman, with Eddie Nketiah not looking prepared to take that role in the long term.

However, the Nigerian will cost a lot of money and we must be prepared to splash the cash if we want him to be a member of our squad in the next campaign.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about our great game at Fulham, Trossard masterclass, Jesus’ return, and the Arsenal fans.