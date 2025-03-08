Blow for Arsenal as Real Madrid determined to beat them to midfielder

Arsenal is determined to secure the signing of Martin Zubimendi at the end of the season, despite strong competition from several top European clubs. The Spanish midfielder has been on the radar of elite teams for some time, and his performances have only strengthened the demand for his signature.

Last summer, Liverpool came close to adding Zubimendi to their squad, but the player ultimately decided against the move. With another transfer window approaching, it is widely expected that he will decide his future, and Arsenal is keen to position itself as the leading contender for his services.

However, their task has become significantly more difficult. According to Fichajes, Real Madrid has now placed Zubimendi firmly on their transfer shortlist, and the Spanish giants are determined to keep him in La Liga. Given their stature and history of signing top domestic talents, Madrid’s interest presents a major challenge for Arsenal.

While Liverpool could enter the race once again and offer a lucrative deal, Arsenal may have an edge due to Mikel Arteta’s influence. The Spanish manager’s presence, along with the growing contingent of Spanish players at the club, could be an attractive factor for Zubimendi. The opportunity to play in a system that suits his style, under a coach who values technical midfielders, might make Arsenal an appealing destination.

Despite this, competing with Real Madrid is an entirely different challenge. The allure of playing for Los Blancos is difficult for any player to ignore, particularly for a Spaniard who has already established himself in La Liga. Madrid has the financial power, the pedigree, and the promise of domestic and European success, all of which could persuade Zubimendi to remain in Spain rather than move to the Premier League.

Madrid’s growing interest in Zubimendi has complicated Arsenal’s pursuit, and they must now intensify their efforts to convince him that a move to the Emirates is the best step for his career.