Blow for Arsenal as Real Madrid joins the race for their target

Arsenal is set to face more competition for their World Cup target Cody Gakpo as it emerges that he has now caught the attention of Real Madrid.

The attacker was in top form at the competition for the Netherlands after nearly moving to the Premier League at the start of this season.

The club that came closest to adding him to their squad was Leeds United, but Arsenal was also keen to have him in their group.

After he shone at the WC, the Gunners hoped to accelerate their interest in him, but they will now face more competition.

Apart from Manchester United, who have also been on his trail, a report on Mirror Football reveals he is also wanted by Real Madrid now.

The Spanish side watched him at the World Cup and believes he can be a key player for them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

When a player shines at the World Cup, the best clubs in the world want to add him to their squad, and it is unsurprising that Madrid has entered the race for his signature now.

Los Blancos remain one club that most players dream about playing for, and they will present serious competition to us.

However, Gakpo will struggle to play regularly for them, which could make him choose to join us instead.

