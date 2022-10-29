Blow for Arsenal as Real Madrid now wants to keep their target

Arsenal has been handed a transfer blow as Real Madrid is now looking to keep Marco Asensio.

The attacker has been a key target for Mikel Arteta’s side recently as they seek to improve their team further.

A move for Asensio seems sensible, especially because they could sign him as a free agent next summer.

The Spaniard had originally struggled to reach an agreement over a new deal with Madrid and seemed to be heading towards the exit door.

He has also not been getting enough playing time at the club, which should make him leave.

This caught the attention of Arsenal, who have been following the situation for a long time.

However, a new report on Ser Deportivos says Madrid is keen to get him on a new contract now and they will work on an improved three-year offer for the attacker.

Asensio has been a fine attacker in European football over the years and he can deliver some top performances for us if we add him to the squad.

However, he will always choose to remain in a familiar territory over changing clubs if he has both options.

We could still be lucky and sign him if Madrid’s offer still does not impress him.

