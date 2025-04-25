Blow for Arsenal as Real Madrid prepares to use their target in a swap deal

Arsenal are continuing its pursuit of Arda Guler as it looks to replicate the successful acquisition of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid, a transfer that proved pivotal in shaping their current squad. Guler’s situation mirrors Odegaard’s during his time in Spain, where, despite being highly rated, he struggled to gain regular minutes in a team filled with world-class talent. That lack of opportunity has now opened the door for other clubs to express interest, with Arsenal among the most determined suitors.

The Turkish midfielder, widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in European football, has found first-team chances hard to come by at the Santiago Bernabéu. Although Real Madrid values his potential, they are unable to provide him with the consistent playing time necessary for his development due to the depth of their squad. Arsenal believe they could offer him a platform similar to what they provided Odegaard, where he would be more central to the club’s long-term plans and given the environment to flourish.

However, the Gunners may now face an unexpected obstacle in their pursuit of the midfielder. As reported by Football365, Real Madrid are exploring the possibility of using Guler as a makeweight in a proposed deal to sign Enzo Fernández from Chelsea. The Argentine midfielder would command a significant fee, and Madrid are reportedly willing to include Guler in the package to make the offer more appealing. This potential proposal could attract serious interest from Chelsea, who are believed to be admirers of Guler’s talent.

Such a development would represent a considerable setback for Arsenal, who had hoped to secure Guler’s signature as a direct acquisition. Should Madrid proceed with their plan, the Gunners would need to act swiftly and decisively to prevent the player from being drawn into a swap deal. Convincing Guler that he would be more valued and better utilised at the Emirates could prove crucial if they wish to outmanoeuvre both Madrid and Chelsea in this transfer triangle.

Guler remains a highly coveted figure, and while Madrid’s inclusion of him in another transfer may be pragmatic from their perspective, it provides Arsenal with a narrow window of opportunity. If the club is truly committed to signing him, they will need to engage both the player and his representatives directly to ensure he sees North London as the best destination for his next career step.