Blow for Arsenal as relegated target chooses to join a rival

Arsenal have been keen to add Mateus Fernandes to their squad at the end of the season following his impressive campaign with West Ham, despite the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Among the players in the Hammers’ squad, Fernandes is widely regarded as one of the few who has shown enough quality to warrant a move to a bigger club rather than competing in the Championship next season. His performances have reportedly caught the attention of several top sides, with his displays against elite opposition further strengthening his reputation.

Growing Transfer Interest

In recent weeks, multiple Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the midfielder, with Arsenal among those monitoring his situation closely. His ability to perform consistently in high-pressure matches has made him an appealing option for clubs looking to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

However, competition for his signature is expected to be intense, with several top English sides also exploring the possibility of securing a deal for the player. Fernandes is understood to have attracted attention from clubs impressed by his technical ability and composure in possession.

Manchester United Preference Emerges

According to Metro Sport, Fernandes is believed to have identified Manchester United as his preferred next destination, choosing them over Arsenal at this stage of the discussions. The report suggests the midfielder views Old Trafford as the most suitable step in his career development.

United are also keen to strengthen their squad and are said to regard Fernandes as a player capable of improving their midfield options. His arrival would be seen as part of their wider efforts to rebuild and increase competitiveness within the team.

Despite this reported preference, Fernandes’ future remains undecided, and Arsenal could still attempt to influence the outcome by submitting a stronger financial offer to West Ham in an effort to reopen discussions and convince the player to reconsider his decision before any deal is finalised.

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