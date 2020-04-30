Blow for Arsenal as renewed target not interested in move

Arsenal were strongly linked with a move to sign Nabil Fekir last summer, and were believed to be renewing their interest in the coming window, but his club president insists that has no interest in a move.

The French international was close to joining Liverpool last summer, successfully completing a medical, only for the Anfield club to pull out at the last minute.

The midfielder eventually moved to current club Real Betis in a reported £17 Million deal in the same window, around a third of the price that Liverpool were said to have agreed earlier in the window.

Fekir has continued the impressive form which originally caught attention from his previous team, but his club president Angel Haro has played down any chance of his exit.

“The player is very satisfied here and wants to stay. He is a player of great quality and we do not plan for his departure,” Haro claimed.

Our club may regret not following up their interest in the forward after Liverpool’s decision, although you their was some contrasting claims at the time as to why the deal fell through.

We may well have been unable to pay the fees needed to sign Fekir this summer regardless of the player’s stance, thanks to the current world climate.

This news comes on the day where our club is believed to have told backroom staff not to expect major transfer movements in the coming window, due to financial struggles caused by the recent suspension of football.

Would Fekir have been a big improvement to our current options? Does the club regret regret not following up their interest last summer?

Patrick