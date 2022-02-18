Arsenal have been linked with a move to try and sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan in the upcoming window, but our chances of landing him could be blow out the water if he signs a new deal.

The Brazilian has been impressing since joining from Lille in 2019, scoring 19 league goals in his 82 appearances thus far in Serie A, and the 22 year-old has been attracting interest from a number of clubs.

The Gunners are eager to add to their attack this summer, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having been allowed to leave this winter, while our only two remaining senior strikers are both set to become free agent at the end of the term also.

Leao may well be unattainable after the latest reports however, with La Gazzetta claiming that AC are confident of agreeing a new deal with the forward, with a contract worth triple his current income.

As much as I rate Leao, he wouldn’t be my ideal choice to fill the void left in attack this summer however, and I think we should be looking elsewhere regardless.

Do you think Leao would have been able to impress at CF in our side?

Patrick