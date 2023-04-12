Blow for Arsenal as Saliba misses training again ahead of West Ham match

Arsenal has been handed a blow as it seems William Saliba will be unavailable for their game against West Ham as he failed to return to training.

The French defender was ever-present in the side this season before an injury forced him to miss the last three games.

There is no timeline for his return yet, but Arsenal had been hoping it would happen soon and the Gunners desperately wanted to get him in their squad for the London derby against the Hammers.

However, The Daily Mail reports he did not join their latest training session because he was still out with an injury.

It remains unclear if he trains before the match, but for now, he remains out and Rob Holding will likely continue playing.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been a key player for us this season, so his injury is a massive blow for us as a club.

The defender has been an important contributor and Holding does not inspire confidence, but we need to ensure he is fully fit before he returns to the pitch.

We will need him in other games before this season ends, so there is no need to rush the Frenchman back.