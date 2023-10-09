Blow for Arsenal as Saliba withdraws from the France squad through injury

Arsenal has received potentially concerning news as William Saliba has withdrawn from the France national team squad for the upcoming international break due to an injury.

Saliba played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s thrilling 1-0 victory against Manchester City just before this development. He had been included in the latest France squad even prior to the match, with expectations of representing his country.

However, according to a report from The Sun, the defender has had to withdraw from the France squad due to a toe injury sustained during the game. The severity of the injury will be determined through further tests, and it is currently unclear when he will be able to return to action.

Arsenal will undoubtedly be hoping that the injury is not a significant one, as Saliba is considered one of their most important players. The memory of losing him to injury last season, which played a role in their inability to secure the league crown, is still fresh, and the club will be eager to avoid a repeat of such a setback in the current campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is one of our most important players and we truly cannot lose the defender at this stage of the season.

The former Nice loanee will also not want to miss any games. Hopefully, he will be fit to play again at the end of the international break.

