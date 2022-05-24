Blow for Arsenal as Serie A giant’s boss rants about talks breakdown

Rosso Commisso has ranted about the agents of Lucas Torreira after his move from Arsenal to Fiorentina broke down.

The Uruguayan had seemed to have earned his move to La Viola with a string of impressive performances this term. It must have come as a shock when the Fiorentina boss tried to haggle over the pre-agreed fee to make his loan move permanent, causing a stir in negotiations.

TMW now reports that Commisso has ranted about the manner of the negotiations to the point that the transfer now appears to be dead.

This will come as an unexpected blow to Arsenal also, who understand that Torreira hadn’t enjoyed his time in north London previously, and would have expected them to have jumped at the chance to take up their option to buy.

I would be surprised if Torreira would still be at the club when the transfer window shuts, but if anything he should be worth more than the option we’d previously agreed for his signature.

Could Arteta reintegrate Torreira into our playing squad? Could he re-find the form from his early days at the Emirates?

Patrick