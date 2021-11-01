Blow for Arsenal as Serie A side named as strike-target’s favoured destination

AC Milan are claimed to be favourites to land Andrea Belotti from Torino, with the Arsenal target claimed to favour such a move.

CalcioMercato states that the 27 year-old is a boyhood Rossoneri fan, and would opt to join them given the chance, which will come as a blow to any other potential suitors.

The striker is out of contract at the end of the season, with no new deal expected to be agreed between him and his current club at present.

He appears to have had his first-team minutes limited this term, possibly down to his current contract situation, but that hasn’t stopped Belotti from getting two goals from his six outings this term.

His lack of playing time is unlikely to put off any potential suitors, with the Gunners strongly believed to be set on bringing in a new striker in the near future, with Alexandre Lacazette set to leave on similar terms to that of Belotti.

The former Lyon star is also in the final season of his deal, and at present appears no closer to a deal than his Italian counterpart, although he has recently worked his way back into the starting line-up.

As much as Arsenal’s performances have improved with Laca back in the side, I don’t think many Gunners would want the striker to sign a new deal, not if that meant that we wouldn’t bring in a proven option in attack.

The 30 year-old has never proven to be the hitman that we’ve needed in attack, and I don’t feel like I’m alone in desperately craving a fresh approach at CF, and a new deal for Lacazette would likely be a stumbling block to getting that wish.

Patrick