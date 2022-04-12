Blow for Arsenal as strike-target’s agent dismisses transfer talk

Agent Roberto Calendar has dismissed any transfer talk for Arsenal target Victor Osimhen, insisting that he is in the ideal environment at Napoli.

The Nigeria international has been coming on leaps and bounds in recent seasons, earning a big-money move after just one season in Ligue 1 with Lille, joining the Italian giants in a reported £60 Million deal.

That fee may have seemed a little excessive at the time, but he has proven his worth since completing the switch, quickly establishing himself as one of the most highly-rated strikers in Italy, as well as being coveted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

While Manchester United and Arsenal are amongst the names recently linked with his potential signature, his agent appears to be dismissing any talk of the player’s exit, and insists he is in the right place to continue his development.

“There are no problems,” Calenda said via Football Italia (via TeamTalk). “Victor has already proved his close bond with this club.

“I don’t want to waste time talking about this, the situation is ridiculous. Just move on and talk about football.

“Osimhen is a young striker and with the right tips, his development is natural. [Napoli manager] Luciano Spalletti improves the players he works with.

“Everyone is happy about how things are going, Napoli are a precise choice for the striker’s development, as a man and as a footballer.”

The article also adds that Napoli will do all they can to keep a hold of Osimhen, despite reports of a potential sale in the region of £100 Million.

While it won’t be easy to sign the 23 year-old, I feel like he would be a truly top signing if we could make it happen. While I have reservations about the majority of the strikers we have been linked with, I feel like he would be our best shot at taking us to the next level, and believe he would relish playing alongside our young contingent.

Who do you think should be our favoured strike-target this summer?

Patrick