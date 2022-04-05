Blow for Arsenal as striker’s asking price hiked up by 20 million euro

Napoli are claimed to have hiked up the asking price of Victor Osimhen to 120 Million euro amidst supposed interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners were linked with the Nigerian’s signature prior to his move from Lille to Serie A, with 11 goals and three assists from his 20 league outings.

This summer should be a very important window where our striker role is concerned, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah into the final months of their current contracts, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having been allowed to join Barcelona.

While it remains to be seen which striker we will target as first-choice, we are linked with numerous options, but the latest claims from Italy are claiming that one target has now had his asking price hiked up by 20 million.

Football.Italia claims that while the club was previously have accepted a 100 million euro fee for his signature, they now won’t accept any less than 120 million euros.

The report also adds that they have already set their sights onto Gianluca Scamacca as his potential replacement however, which could well prove to be a positive in our hopes of signing the forward if they are already preparing themselves for Osimhen’s exit.

I’ve been a fan of Osimhen since his time in France, although I did feel like his asking price was on the high side when he was with Lille, but his stock has continued to rise since he moved to Italy, proving that the fees involved were reasonable in the first place.