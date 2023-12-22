Blow for Arsenal as target enters pact to stay at his present club

It is becoming increasingly unlikely that Arsenal will secure the signing of Viktor Gyokeres in the January transfer window, despite their pursuit of the Swedish striker.

Gyokeres has emerged as one of the top strikers in Europe this season, and Arsenal, in need of a prolific goal-scorer, has been exploring options to bolster their squad. Both Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have not provided the goal output desired by Arsenal in their pursuit of league success, prompting the club to consider signing a striker next month.

While several names are on their radar, Ivan Toney is the primary candidate for the position. Toney, despite being suspended, will return to action next month, and Arsenal may negotiate a deal with Brentford to secure his services.

As a more cost-effective alternative, Gyokeres has demonstrated exceptional form since joining Sporting Club in the summer. However, a potential move for him will have to be postponed until the summer. A report on Sport Witness suggests that the striker has entered into an agreement with his current club, pledging not to leave them before the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres is having a brilliant season on the books of Sporting and the striker knows he could lose momentum if he leaves at the midway point of the season.

