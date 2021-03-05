Blow for Arsenal as target indicates intentions to join Leicester

Odsonne Edouard has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal in recent transfer windows, but latest reports claim he is set on a switch to Leicester.

The Celtic hitman has earned suitors in a number of clubs after two extremely impressive campaigns in the Scottish Premier League, and finally looks set to leave the club at the end of the campaign.

Edouard will be entering into the final 12 months of his playing deal this summer, and Celtic would be crazy to risk losing him for free in 2022, and you would imagine he will have a number of clubs on offer when the window opens.

Leicester could well put the speculation to bed should they arrange a deal before then however, and the DailyMail claims that he has already made his intention known that he would like to join the Foxes.

Edouard played under Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers for the Hoops previously, in fact he was the manager who was in charge when he was signed from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017 when he arrived on an initial loan with an option to buy.

It has been his form since making that switch which has brought attention from Arsenal, who are expected to make changes in attack come the end of the term.

Alexandre Lacazette is also entering into the final 12 months of his contract this summer, and is also linked with a potential move, although his next destination remains unknown.

