Blow for Arsenal as target reveals he is happy in the Bundesliga

Arsenal suffers transfer blow as Dayot Upamecano reveals he is happy in Germany.

Arsenal has been handed a major transfer blow in their bid to sign Dayot Upamecano in the next transfer window.

The defender has been on Arsenal’s radar for the past two transfer windows and he was reportedly close to joining the Gunners in the last transfer window.

Upamecano, 21, has been one of the best young defenders in Europe over the past year and he has continued to improve.

The defender has just one more year left on his current deal and he could be signed in the region of £50 million when this campaign ends.

He has, however, revealed that he is very happy in Germany, a statement that could indicate that he is willing to remain in the European nation beyond this season.

He, however, added that he would be discussing his future at the end of this season and he has opened the door for a move away from Leipzig.

He said as quoted by the Sun: “I feel very good at RB Leipzig. I like my team-mates, the staff and my club.

“For the moment, I am still under contract until 2021. I am going to have to continue to train well and play matches.

“Even though I know that there are clubs that want me, that is certain, I am keeping my feet on the ground.

“We will discuss my future at the end of the season with my agents and my family.”

Upamecano would be a massive signing but the signs are that it is not going to be easy to land him for a variety of reasons and lack of Champions League participation has to be one of them.