Blow for Arsenal as target set to extend contract with Barcelona

Arsenal may have to wait another year to have a stab at trying to sign Barcelona full-back Sergi Roberto after Fabrizio Romano claimed he was set to sign a new deal.

The ‘in the know’ journalist has claimed that a new deal is imminent for the defender, who was into the final months of his current deal has agreed terms to extend his stay at the Nou Camp until the summer of 2023, whilst adding that he has agreed to take a paycut as part of the negotiations.

Barcelona have had some financial difficulties of late, with the Coronavirus pandemic having proved a major disruption for a number of clubs, whilst some of their investments over the years have proved erroneous.

Sergi has been linked with a move to the Emirates for some time now, and this summer could well have been a great chance for us to finally get our man, but we may now have to wait to possibly try our hand at his signature next year when his new deal expires instead.

“Sergi Roberto is set to sign a new deal with Barca,” Fab told his YouTube followers. “It’s just a matter of final details and it’ll be completing. Sergi Roberto will accept a salary reduction with Barcelona and will sign for one more season. Everything is now set to be completed. The full-back will stay.”

Roberto could have been a great addition to our squad, especially with his versatility to play in a number of positions, but he has showed loyalty by taking a cut on his earnings to secure his stay which is admirable. With it just being a one-year deal however, he is maybe unwilling to sign a long-term deal on those terms, and it wouldn’t be a shock to me if he was to be on the move in 12 months time.

Patrick

