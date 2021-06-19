Blow for Arsenal as target urged to stay put by important team-mate

Federico Chiesa has spoken out about Aaron Ramsey this week, admitting that he wants the Arsenal-linked midfielder to stay on with Juventus.
The Welshman has played very limited minutes for the Old Lady since quitting Arsenal in the summer of 2019, with injuries continuing to hamper his progress.
Ramsey is now being linked with a potential return to Arsenal, with the club keen to bring in an attacking midfielder in the current window.
Chiesa doesn’t want to see his team-mate leave however, and is keen to continue to play and train alongside the 28 year-old, as he declared ahead of Italy’s Euro 2020 group game against his friend’s Wales side.
“Aaron’s a great friend of mine and absolutely a great player,” Chiesa said(via the Mirror). “He’s clever, technically strong and I appreciate him very much at Juventus.
“He had different injuries so he could not could not help the team as much as he wanted, but he is always competitive and has more to offer.”
Juventus may have other ideas however, with claims that they could be willing to offload the former Gunner, and while I would love to see Rambo back, I struggle to believe he is a realistic option especially when considering his current salary in Serie A.
Patrick
Ramsey is 30 not 28. 31 in December.
He was fantastic in spurts for us and fantastic in Wales’ last game but I can’t see a fairytale return to Arsenal. And certainly not at his current salary. Doesn’t really fit this new profile of under 25 with good resale value.
Not being funny Patrick but that is not a blow for us at all .
He would do well and rinse Juve for as much money he can out of them ,400k a week for a player of his talents is a complete farce .
I’m not one for moaning about weekly wages of players but that does take the biscuit TBH
There’s no blow for Arsenal instead a blow for Juve as Ramsey is entering 31. Infact, he is not a terget at any angle.
To quote PATRICK: “I struggle to believe he is a realistic option(meaning any theoretical transfer to Arsenal)”. IMO no wise fan would argue with that view.
But then I quote the headline writer who just happens to be Patrick’s father, Ad Pat, thus: “BLOW for Arsenal as target(meaning RAMSEY)urged to stay put by team mate”.
I refuse to believe thast I AM THE ONLY FAN WHO SEES A DIRECT CONTRADICTION BETWEEN THESE TWO CONTRASTING STATEMENTS.
So then , who agrees with me that Ad Pat is deliberately undermining his OWN SONS article by misrepresenting what Patrick wrote with his dishonest headline?
Further, who agrees with me that to NOT have Ramsey return will be a BLESSING and NOT a blow?
I loathe deliberate and knowing falsehoods done entirely for reason of profit , even when Pats own son is thus traduced. POOR SHOW, AD PAT!
This post will of course be banned as soon as Ad Pat sees it, thus proving my point.
So many rumours this transfer window, but I think Ramsey coming back to Arsenal is one of the less believable ones. Don’t see what Arteta would look forward to in getting an injury prone 30-something that has his moments but isn’t consistent and hasn’t exactly set Serie A on fire at his current club.