Blow for Arsenal as target urged to stay put by important team-mate

Federico Chiesa has spoken out about Aaron Ramsey this week, admitting that he wants the Arsenal-linked midfielder to stay on with Juventus.

The Welshman has played very limited minutes for the Old Lady since quitting Arsenal in the summer of 2019, with injuries continuing to hamper his progress.

Ramsey is now being linked with a potential return to Arsenal, with the club keen to bring in an attacking midfielder in the current window.

Chiesa doesn’t want to see his team-mate leave however, and is keen to continue to play and train alongside the 28 year-old, as he declared ahead of Italy’s Euro 2020 group game against his friend’s Wales side.

“Aaron’s a great friend of mine and absolutely a great player,” Chiesa said(via the Mirror). “He’s clever, technically strong and I appreciate him very much at Juventus.

“He had different injuries so he could not could not help the team as much as he wanted, but he is always competitive and has more to offer.”

Juventus may have other ideas however, with claims that they could be willing to offload the former Gunner, and while I would love to see Rambo back, I struggle to believe he is a realistic option especially when considering his current salary in Serie A.

Patrick