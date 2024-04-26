Blow for Arsenal as their loanee suffers a potential season-ending injury

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their bid to permanently offload Kieran Tierney at the end of this season after he suffered another injury.

The defender is spending this season on loan at Real Sociedad, where he has enjoyed significant playing time.

However, the injury problems that characterised his time at Arsenal followed him to Spain, and he had already been sidelined before this season.

As clubs prepare for the end of the season and Sociedad considers whether they should make his move permanent, El Chiringuito reports that he has suffered an abductor problem.

He will be assessed to determine the severity of the problem, but it is very likely that Tierney will not be fit to play again this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is a big blow to us because we expected him to return fit, making it easier for us to find a new club for the Scotsman.

He is no longer in our plans and this is the summer that we need to offload the former Celtic man.

If Tierney does not leave the club in the next transfer window, he risks not getting any game time in the 2024/2025 Premier League season.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…