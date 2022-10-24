Blow for Arsenal as their Premier League target is set for new contract talks

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their pursuit of Wilfried Zaha, as the attacker now looks set to stay.

Crystal Palace has been keen to get him on a new contract, but he seems intent on leaving them for a new team.

However, the Eagles are refusing to give up on keeping him and their manager, Patrick Vieira, has revealed the attacker is expected to hold talks over an extension and stay.

He said via The Sun:

“Wilfried knows what the club think about him, and we know what he thinks about the club.

“There will be discussions taking place [over a new contract] but for myself and for the club what is important is for him to play at this level and to be consistent and to help those young players around him to grow and we will see what will happen.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zaha has been one of the Premier League’s finest attackers and is having a good season at Selhurst Park.

At 29, he is at the peak of his career, but he could still struggle to play regularly for Arsenal if he makes the move.

We would enjoy his experience and it could be beneficial in developing our talented youngsters, but Zaha will want guaranteed playing time.

If we cannot assure him, he will likely reject our advances to stay at Palace.