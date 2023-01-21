Blow for Arsenal as their target insists he wants to stay at his present club

Arsenal has been handed a transfer blow as Marco Asensio insists on staying at Real Madrid as his priority.

The Spanish attacker is in the final six months of his Los Blancos deal and talks about an extension haven’t made as much progress as everyone wants.

It seems Madrid has no problem losing the attacker and will not do too much to keep the Spain international.

Arsenal and his other suitors can start speaking to Asensio now, but he seems unwilling to speak to other clubs.

Speaking about his future recently, the ex-Mallorca man insists via Goal.com: “Things are being discussed, we’ll see where it goes. I’m focused on myself and the next game. I hope everything comes to fruition. I want to renew and be at Madrid for a long time, but it’s not something that depends only on me. For me the most important thing is the sporting side and being happy.”

Asensio is a terrific attacker who will certainly make us better. However, he must be attracted by the idea of moving to the Emirates.

As one of the biggest clubs in the world and Premier League leaders, many players would wish Arsenal had approached them.

If Asensio is not ready to move on from Madrid, we do not need to push him to make that decision because we are a top club.

